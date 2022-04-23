Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised FOX to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $130,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,925,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.