Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.24.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

