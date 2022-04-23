Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

