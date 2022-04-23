Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

