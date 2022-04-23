Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

TSE PSK opened at C$17.18 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.65.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.36%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,667.20. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,960 over the last quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

