Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 1,900,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

