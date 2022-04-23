Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 259,716 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $85,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 407,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

