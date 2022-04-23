Royce & Associates LP Buys 31,910 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $59,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

