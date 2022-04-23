Royce & Associates LP Has $101.99 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the quarter. Kadant comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.81% of Kadant worth $101,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.65. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

