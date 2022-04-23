Royce & Associates LP Has $62.52 Million Position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,440 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.16% of Grosvenor Capital Management worth $62,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 344,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,205. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

