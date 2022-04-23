Royce & Associates LP Has $73.85 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,386 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $73,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,782. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

