Royce & Associates LP Has $82.43 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,245 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $82,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $20,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,744,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. 745,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,676. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.