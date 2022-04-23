Royce & Associates LP Sells 125,845 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,845 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 1,227,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,725. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

