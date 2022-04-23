Royce & Associates LP Sells 34,036 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $93,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,615,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

LECO traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. 204,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,478. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

