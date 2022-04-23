Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Down 6.1%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 157,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 129,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Bryce Roxburgh bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$723,000.06. Insiders have purchased 674,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,070 over the last three months.

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

