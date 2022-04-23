Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 587,701 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.75% of Sabre worth $131,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,732,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

