Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

