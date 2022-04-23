Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
