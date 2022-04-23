SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Cap of $312.02 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $312.02 million and $25,168.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.58 or 0.07407838 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.37 or 0.99769566 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.