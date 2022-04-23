Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.42 ($40.23).

ETR SZG opened at €42.14 ($45.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

