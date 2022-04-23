Schiavi & Co LLC Buys 4,802 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,183. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

