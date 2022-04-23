Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Down 18.7%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. 483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

