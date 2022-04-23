Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,915,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,750,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 911,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 333,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

