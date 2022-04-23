Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.99. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

