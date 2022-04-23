Scotiabank Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.64.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,669.41. Insiders have sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

