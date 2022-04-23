Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.86. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.67.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050. Insiders sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849 in the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

