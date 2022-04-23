Scotiabank Raises Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$19.50

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.50.

SLS opened at C$12.77 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.48.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

