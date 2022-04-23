Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

SCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

SCI opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

