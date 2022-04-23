Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $158,069.51 and approximately $9.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadow Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.96 or 0.07413154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.00 or 0.99744392 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Coin Trading

