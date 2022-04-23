Shiba Inu (SHIB) One Day Volume Hits $338.93 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $13.25 billion and $338.93 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.12 or 0.07407910 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,526.55 or 0.99896518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

