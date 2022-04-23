SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $101,379.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,526.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.67 or 0.07470026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00266806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00806352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00670169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00088380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00391188 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

