ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $740,377.69 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91.

On Thursday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.60 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $168,314,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

