SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.