Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.02 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $42.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $309.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $321.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $517.38 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

SI stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 891,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,446. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.02.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

