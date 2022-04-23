Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lowered by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 3.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $125.88. 1,978,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.