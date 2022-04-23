Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NYSE:SIX opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

