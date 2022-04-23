Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.16, with a volume of 60549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.23.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

