Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.70).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.05) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.24) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,747.71).

Smart Metering Systems stock remained flat at $GBX 865 ($11.25) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 270.31. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.51). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 768.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 792.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.