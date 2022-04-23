Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $271,061.25 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

