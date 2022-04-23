Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $271,061.25 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.