Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNAP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. 77,506,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,835,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.