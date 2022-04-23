Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNAP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. 77,506,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,835,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

