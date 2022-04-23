Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.12

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $635,164.53 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snowball has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07409510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.35 or 1.00078828 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,608,061 coins and its circulating supply is 5,088,432 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

