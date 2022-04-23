Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to post $84.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $555.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $673.58 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $691.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $11,719,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 281,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

