SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medpace and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 15.92% 20.55% 11.89% SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medpace and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 0 2 0 3.00 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $182.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.86%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Medpace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $1.14 billion 4.44 $181.85 million $4.81 31.31 SomaLogic $81.63 million 14.95 -$87.55 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Summary

Medpace beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

