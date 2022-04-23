Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

