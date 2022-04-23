Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

