South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.