SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

