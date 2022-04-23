SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,143,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

