SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

QEFA stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,805. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31.

