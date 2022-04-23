Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (SPND) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00104210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

