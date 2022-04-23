Spheroid Universe Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $3.66 million and $56,577.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.96 or 0.07413154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.00 or 0.99744392 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,116,013,419 coins and its circulating supply is 73,219,454 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

